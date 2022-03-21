Top 10 ways EU can reduce reliance on Russian natural gas

Europe’s reliance on imported natural gas from Russia has again been thrown into sharp relief by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

In 2021, the European Union imported an average of over 380mn cubic metres (mcm) per day of gas by pipeline from Russia, or around 140bn cubic metres (bcm) for the year as a whole. As well as that, around 15bcm was delivered in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The total 155bcm imported from Russia accounted for around 45% of the EU’s gas imports in 2021 and almost 40% of its total gas consumption.

The IEA has published a 10-point plan outlining how the EU can reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas.