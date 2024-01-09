AI: Disruptive technology’s data centre industry overhaul

There’s no doubt AI has become one of the most prominent buzzwords of the last 12 to 18 months. Constantly hitting headlines around the world, it has become a mainstream technology, transforming people’s lives and the way companies operate.

One of the areas AI is set to continue disrupting the status quo is in the data centre space, says Schneider Electric.

A global leader in energy management and automation solutions, Schneider Electric boasts a whole host of specialties, including the likes of critical infrastructure and providing innovative technologies for power distribution, cooling and automation, as well as optimising energy efficiency and reliability.

Natalya Makarochkina is the multinational company’s Senior Vice President (SVP) of its Secure Power Division and has worked for Schneider Electric since 2015.

“At Schneider Electric, our slogan is ‘Life is On’, and I'm so proud to be part of a company that lives and breathes this ethos,” Makarochkina shares. “Beyond Schneider Electric's well-established reputation for sustainability, both globally and within the data centre industry, what truly sets us apart is our commitment to inclusivity. We have developed a groundbreaking white paper focused on extending energy access to those on the periphery—an initiative that resonates deeply with our core values.”

The whitepaper in question, The AI Disruption: Challenges and Guidance for Data Center Design, was released in September 2023, acknowledges the profound impact that AI is having on data centres and the need to accommodate this groundbreaking technology in a sustainable manner.

