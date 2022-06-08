Video
Renewable Energy

Amp X delivers grid flexibility in renewable energy markets

By Tom Swallow
June 08, 2022
undefined mins
Irene Di Martino outlines the story behind Amp X and its support for Amp renewable energy assets and provides flexibility to customers and consumers

As the global switch to renewable energy continues, organisations like Amp are facing a multitude of challenges as they eradicate the use of fossil fuels for power generation. This requires infrastructure development, resource management and regular maintenance to ensure that renewable energy can function as the main source of energy. 

Amp X is the firm’s vision for digital energy, employing its platform to monitor, maintain and develop its renewable energy operations, while also leveraging technology to use energy more efficiently. 

Irene Di Martino, Executive Vice President of Amp X, tells us about her journey in the energy sector and how it led to the development of Amp X and its digital solutions, which it continues to develop, enabling further use by clients and consumers. In doing so, it will provide efficiency gains and allow consumers more flexibility as they look to adopt all-electric solutions like electric vehicles.

Amp EnergyIrene Di Martino
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

How T-Mobile embraces sustainability the Un-carrier way.

T-Mobile uses SBTis to realise its ambitious environmental goals and has proven its efficacy by reaching those goals early.

#Chad Wilkerson#T-Mobile
Smart Energy

A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology

Smart Energy

Snam is powering its way to a sustainable future

Sustainability

Orange: energy efficient solutions to hit Net Zero by 2040