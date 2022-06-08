Amp X delivers grid flexibility in renewable energy markets

As the global switch to renewable energy continues, organisations like Amp are facing a multitude of challenges as they eradicate the use of fossil fuels for power generation. This requires infrastructure development, resource management and regular maintenance to ensure that renewable energy can function as the main source of energy.

Amp X is the firm’s vision for digital energy, employing its platform to monitor, maintain and develop its renewable energy operations, while also leveraging technology to use energy more efficiently.

Irene Di Martino, Executive Vice President of Amp X, tells us about her journey in the energy sector and how it led to the development of Amp X and its digital solutions, which it continues to develop, enabling further use by clients and consumers. In doing so, it will provide efficiency gains and allow consumers more flexibility as they look to adopt all-electric solutions like electric vehicles.