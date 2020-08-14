Video
Technology & AI

How Motorsport is Helping The Switch To Renewable Energy

By ABB Formula E
August 14, 2020
As the world continues to develop so does the demand for energy, alternative sources are needed, but how do we meet these energy demands? What is the future of energy production? Join Saunders CB as we learn how the need for fossil-fuel use isn’t just influenced by electricity demand but by other avenues like transport too. Changes in the transport and auto-motive industry will continue to play a big role in the future of energy production and have the potential for long-lasting positive impact on everyday life.  

