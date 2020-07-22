The Only Progress is Human (EN) - Dassault Systèmes

To progress, it is important to be able to try things out, to imagine, to experiment, and make mistakes, then move on, overcome, building ourselves along the way, and building the world of tomorrow. A world where the virtual enables us today to push the boundaries of imagination, and invent the solutions to the biggest challenges to come in the fundamental sectors: health, nature, energy, water, etc.

At Dassault Systèmes we are committing through 10 acts to create together the solutions to improve our world. Because innovation is nothing without human imagination.