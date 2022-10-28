TotalEnergies’ on bitumen supply & sustainable solutions

TotalEnergies is a multi-national energy company, founded in 1924 in France. Previously known as Total, in 2021 the Company rebranded as TotalEnergies – in line with its transformation into a broad energy company and a world-class player in the energy transition, including through its own carbon neutrality commitments. TotalEnergies has activities in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Garr Chau is the Supply Chain Manager for TotalEnergies Marketing UK, a role he landed through a graduate scheme.

“We have an ambition and that is to help with the world's energy transition, to reinvent the production and use of energy and to reach Net Zero by 2050 together with society” says Chau.

According to Rick Ashton, Market Development Manager at TotalEnergies Marketing UK, offering customers a range of sustainable solutions is essential in modern manufacturing.

“The focus at the moment is lowering the temperature of asphalt,” Ashton explains.

“Conventional asphalt is mixed at around 180°C and that takes a lot of energy. If we can lower the manufacturing temperature by chemically modifying the liquid bitumen, we can reduce the energy demands by up to 30%.”