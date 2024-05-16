CCS Technology Revolutionised Thanks to AI

But there’s a new twist — AI is now slashing the time and cost of modelling carbon CCS methods thanks to bright minds at Heriot-Watt University’s global research institute for net zero.

What is CCS?

A technology designed to capture CO₂ emissions produced from burning fossil fuels in power generation and industrial processes, CCS prevents said emissions from entering the atmosphere, where they contribute to global warming and climate change.

CCS is a crucial technology for mitigating climate change because it allows industries to continue using fossil fuels while reducing their carbon footprint. As well as this, it has the potential to play a significant role in achieving global climate targets by helping to limit the concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere and reduce the impacts of climate change.

How Heriot-Watt University has revolutionised CCS with AI

Traditionally, the process of simulating the feasibility and effectiveness of CCS in a specific location has been a laborious task, often requiring up to three months of research and analysis.

But now, thanks to this team of visionary researchers — chemical engineers, physicists, geologists, mathematicians, computer scientists and economists known together as iNetZ+ — that paradigm is set to shift dramatically.

Professor Ahmed H. Elsheikh, Leader of the data and artificial intelligence research theme at iNetZ+, explained how the team’s research is primarily focused on refining algorithms that can be applied to CCS in typically hard-to-decarbonise industries.