ExxonMobil supports decarbonisation through carbon capture

ExxonMobil is one of the world's largest publicly traded international energy companies.

Established over 140 years ago, it works to provide the fuels and chemicals that make modern life possible and support human progress, providing the energy that the global economy requires while also offering lower-emission solutions.

ExxonMobil is a global team of 62,000 scientists, engineers, researchers, technicians, professionals and other employees, representing more than 160 nationalities, operating in more than 60 countries who are focused on safely meeting the world’s energy and product needs.

CO2 capture helping large companies towards decarbonisation

As a company headquartered in Houston, ExxonMobil calls Texas home and has expansive operations in the US state.

One of its newest rigs in southeast Texas is gathering information about an underground site that could store carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions captured from area industries.

This is a milestone for ExxonMobil — the company has captured CO2 in its own operations for more than 30 years, but this is the first well drilled to advance CO2 storage for its customers.

“Everyone’s excited about this appraisal well because we’re literally breaking ground on a new chapter of our work to help reduce industrial emissions,” shares Joe Colletti, who, as USGC CCUS Venture Executive at ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, oversees carbon capture and storage (CCS) development along the U.S. Gulf Coast for ExxonMobil.

Colletti has worked for ExxonMobil, Zarvona Energy, Auston University and Chevron as part of his career as a self-proclaimed sustainability mission-driven global energy executive.

“Our rig in southeast Texas stands 225 feet tall and extends more than 8,000 feet below the ground (nearly the length of 30 Statues of Liberty) to gather information about the subsurface – and confirm the site can be used to safely store CO2.”

Once it has completed its recon mission in southeast Texas, the rig will move to other sites in the U.S. Gulf Coast to scope out further carbon capture sites.

This supports ExxonMobil in helping its Low Carbon Solutions business deliver on its mission to create a lower-emission future by helping its customers — including CF Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of ammonia, Linde, a maker of medical-grade oxygen and other industrial gases and Nucor, the largest U.S. steel producer — to decarbonise their operations.

