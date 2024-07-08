Q&A with Landon Mossburg, CEO and Co-Founder of Peak Energy

Renewables are on track to become the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025 according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), but without affordable, reliable utility-scale storage for the grid, we can’t fully realise the benefits of clean energy due to their intermittency in output.

While the typical path for a startup in this space might be to spend years in the lab focused on R&D before going to market with a viable product, we’re taking a very different approach. We’re advancing a globally-proven technology that we can scale-up right out of the gate to bring a lower cost, safer and more sustainable solution to the energy storage problem.

And we’re going to do it years ahead of anyone else. We plan to begin deploying our sodium-ion systems in 2025 while building a domestic giga-scale battery factory scheduled to be operational in 2027.

Q. What specific advantages does sodium-ion technology offer over lithium-ion batteries in terms of safety, efficiency and scalability?

Lithium supply chains are already incredibly constrained and sourcing the material can be extremely difficult and expensive. Lithium is economically volatile, meaning price spikes in two to five years could cost providers millions of dollars. Sodium-ion’s supply chain is much more stable and easier to manage and the material itself has a more robust safety profile, is less susceptible to thermal runaway and is more cost effective.

Sodium is fundamentally cheaper — 40-50% cheaper, in fact. This means the cost of energy will go down and the upside for end-users is high. Battery and energy experts around the world understand the next big milestone in batteries lies with sodium-ion.

Likely the biggest selling point of sodium-ion batteries, however, is its scalability. Lithium-ion batteries have proven to be an excellent solution for storage on smaller scales, like EVs and electronics, because of their high energy density. However, this high energy density is a double-edged sword that makes this technology difficult and potentially unsafe to deploy at massive scale.

Most countries outside of China also don’t have the domestic infrastructure or capabilities to mine and refine lithium into batteries at scale. Sodium-ion solutions directly offset these scaling issues because the element is inexpensive, abundant and readily available.

Q. How does Peak Energy envision sodium-ion technology contributing to the realisation of a reliable and scalable energy storage infrastructure?

We believe that without a fully scaled sodium-ion storage solution like we’re building at Peak, a complete transition to renewable energy will be nearly impossible. To establish a reliable and safe infrastructure, it’s important to realise not all battery chemistries are created equal.

While an excellent option for EVs and consumer electronics, lithium is impractical for grid-scale storage due to its limited availability, harmful extraction methods and high cost. In order to meet the global climate goal of net zero by 2050, all technology powering the renewable energy transition needs to be economical, accessible and scalable.