Schneider’s UK&I Head to also Lead Belgium & the Netherlands

Kelly Becker has a great deal of experience at the French multinational and its subsidiaries and, as her role grows, will continue leading the charge for a sustainable future.

Kelly Becker, President, UK & Ireland, Belgium & Netherlands

Kelly’s undergraduate degree is in Advertising and Public Relations.

She joined TAC — a subsidiary of Schneider Electric's Buildings Business — in 2000 and in her six years there sold energy conservation projects to ensure clients could replace ageing equipment, reduce maintenance expenses, lower utility bills and improve building performance.

She then went on to become a Global Product Manager at Danaher’s Videojet before joining Schneider Electric in 2011.

Holding a variety of leadership positions throughout her tenure, Kelly’s work at the firm is characterised by a strong commitment to sustainability and digital transformation.

She has led many Schneider functions globally. Notably, while working in her native USA, Kelly led strategy and business development for Schneider’s US$4bn Partner Business with a focus on strategic growth and breakthrough initiatives, market and geographic expansions and internal start-ups.

She became Irish President in 2019, before adding the UK to this responsibility two years later, making her the head of a 4,300-strong UK & Ireland team at a time of huge change and transformation.