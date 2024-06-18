Schneider’s UK&I Head to also Lead Belgium & the Netherlands
The President of Schneider Electric’s UK & Ireland business has expanded her role to include operations in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Kelly Becker has a great deal of experience at the French multinational and its subsidiaries and, as her role grows, will continue leading the charge for a sustainable future.
Kelly Becker, President, UK & Ireland, Belgium & Netherlands
Kelly’s undergraduate degree is in Advertising and Public Relations.
She joined TAC — a subsidiary of Schneider Electric's Buildings Business — in 2000 and in her six years there sold energy conservation projects to ensure clients could replace ageing equipment, reduce maintenance expenses, lower utility bills and improve building performance.
She then went on to become a Global Product Manager at Danaher’s Videojet before joining Schneider Electric in 2011.
Holding a variety of leadership positions throughout her tenure, Kelly’s work at the firm is characterised by a strong commitment to sustainability and digital transformation.
She has led many Schneider functions globally. Notably, while working in her native USA, Kelly led strategy and business development for Schneider’s US$4bn Partner Business with a focus on strategic growth and breakthrough initiatives, market and geographic expansions and internal start-ups.
She became Irish President in 2019, before adding the UK to this responsibility two years later, making her the head of a 4,300-strong UK & Ireland team at a time of huge change and transformation.
At the time, she said: “I thrive on transformative change and my priority is to build on our achievements in sustainability and tackling climate change by broadening our diversity of thinking, including bringing in non-engineering talent to deliver innovative real-world impact for our clients and partners.”
This month, responsibility for Belgium and the Netherlands is now included in this mix.
An experienced energy professional
Speaking when Kelly absorbed responsibility for the UK as well as Ireland, Barbara Frei, EVP Industrial Automation and Member of the Executive Committee at Schneider Electric — to whom Kelly reports — said: “The UK & Ireland are important markets with huge opportunities for Schneider Electric.
“Having worked closely with Kelly over the past couple of years, I know that she has the experience, professionalism, in-depth knowledge and passion required to drive our strategy and operational success.”
Celebrating her latest appointment, Kelly said: “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to now work alongside the teams in Belgium and the Netherlands in addition to the UK & Ireland.”
Moving into her new role, there’s no doubt that as someone known for her dedication to sustainability and innovation, Kelly will bring her expertise and leadership to a broader market and, as a result, make a wider impact.
It is hoped Kelly will enhance the collaboration and synergy between the teams in these regions, leveraging Schneider Electric's global resources to address regional energy challenges.
Alongside her new role, Kelly serves on the Corporate Advisory Board for the Darden School of Business, is the Deputy Chair of the French Chamber of Great Britain and an Executive Director of British American Business.
*******************
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.
*******************
Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.
- Q&A with SVP Europe Hub, Power Division, Schneider ElectricTechnology & AI
- F1 and DHL Drive Emissions Reduction On and Off the TrackSustainability
- How SLB & Aramco Drive Digital Solutions for SustainabilitySustainability
- Nucor Exec a Star of Women of Carbon Doc at Climate Week NYCSustainability