Fossil fuel use for electricity lowest since 1957

She added that digitalisation is key to net zero goals, emphasising how the onus lies on businesses across industries to replace technologies that use fossil fuels with those that run on green electricity.

Becker continued: “This not only reduces environmental impact but will also unlock economic growth as well as job creation – with our research finding 247,000 jobs can be created in the UK by adopting clean energy technologies. This is key to helping the UK continue its trajectory towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.”

And at ESS, the teams at the company are firm in the belief that renewable and energy storage projects can be successfully deployed to ensure the UK meets its net zero targets. This comes after offshore wind developers were given the green light to another four large windfarms in UK waters, including the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Hornsea 3.

“Renewable resources are not a distant future technology; wind and solar generation already meet a significant share of current energy demand,” Alan Greenshields, Director of Europe at ESS added.

Over in Germany, ESS is enabling the transition to renewables by supplying a 50MW/500MWh iron flow battery system to the largest clean energy hub in Europe. LEAG’s power station in Saxony, which currently burns 50,000 tonnes of coal daily, is in the process of being replaced by a clean energy hub which will generate up to 14GW from solar, wind, green hydrogen, and battery energy.

Off the back of this, Greenshields advocates that projects can be planned and deployed effectively, and how the recently announced clean energy hub can act as a blueprint for repurposing coal mines into clean energy hubs worldwide.

