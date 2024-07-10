Siemens: Optimising Qatari Airport’s Energy Efficiency

As a result of working with these four themes in mind, Hamad International Airport has celebrated significant milestones in waste management, water conservation and decarbonisation. For example, between April 2023 and March 2024, 81% of the airport's waste was reused, recycled or converted into energy – one of the highest conversion rates in the airport industry.

Other achievements include:

Carbon reduction efforts: The airport initiated LED lighting initiatives in 2018 where more than 65,000 lighting units were converted to LEDs. The airport saved 3 million kWh of energy in 2023 as a result

Waste management achievements: By working with the Ministry of Municipality, the airport diverted mixed general waste from landfills to the Domestic Solid Waste Management Centre with a diversion rate of 48%, diverting more than 18,000 tonnes of waste from April 2023 to March 2024. It also actively composts organic waste, transforming food scraps and other organic materials into nutrient-rich fertiliser for landscaping

Efficiency in water conservation: The airport uses 100% Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) for irrigation, treating more than 3m metres³ of sewage for irrigation through its advanced wastewater treatment plant

Energy efficiency in airports worldwide

Hamad International Airport is not the only committing to energy efficiency. Other airports worldwide have turned to generating energy on-site, installing energy efficiency solutions and adopting eco-conscious design.

For example, Germany’s Munich Airport generates more than half of the power it requires on-site. Its combined heat, power and cooling plant allows the airport to save around 30,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Stavanger Airport in Norway reduced its energy consumption by 2m kWh per year, or 12.6%, reaching 3.57kWh per passenger and 349kWh/m2 of occupied area.

In South America, El Dorado Airport in Bogotá, Colombia, has installed and utilised more than 11,000 solar panels to generate energy for its operations. Along with the implementation of energy-efficient LED technology, it has significantly improved lighting efficiency and saw a 11.7% reduction in electrical energy consumption.

Down under, Sunshine Coast Airport was the first Australian airport to achieve carbon neutrality under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, which recognises airports worldwide for managing carbon emissions and reducing carbon footprints.

“The team have worked incredibly hard to make Sunshine Coast Airport the most sustainable airport in the country,” Airport General Manager Peter Pallot said.

