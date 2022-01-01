Ellie Dean

As the UK faces nothing short of an energy crisis, Ofgem chief Johnathan Brearley flags the likelihood that more suppliers will fold in the coming months…
British oil and gas group BP is taking all the right sustainable steps but its renewable energy ventures are costing the company valuable money…
The UK commences crisis talks as energy suppliers flag potential struggle amid ongoing supply chain issues and a sudden surge in UK gas prices…
UK electricity prices are set to skyrocket following a national grid fire in Kent, rousing concerns over the country’s energy supplies heading into winter…