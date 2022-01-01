Oil & Gas Lists

Top 10 actions to cut oil use

The IEA’s 10-point plan to cut oil use proposes 10 actions that can be taken to reduce oil demand which will have an immediate impact

Top 10 ways EU can reduce reliance on Russian natural gas

IEA publishes 10-point plan outlining how the EU can reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas

Top 10 ways governments can support clean energy start-ups

New IEA report outlines the ways governments can support clean energy start-ups and meet climate goals

Top 10 Actions for Carbon Dioxide Removal

New Energy Transitions Commission report highlights the key actions needed to tackle carbon dioxide removal in the 2020s

Top 10 energy issues from the Ukraine crisis

As the war intensifies in Ukraine, the energy industry is coming to terms with a raft of inter-related political, economic and development issues

Top 10 applications of AI and Robotics in Energy Sector

Micah Horner, Product Marketing Manager at TimeXtender, outlines the top 10 new technology applications and their benefits to the energy sector

Top 10 Global Energy Opportunities

Frost & Sullivan report highlights opportunities for energy companies during the transition to a net zero future

Top 10 Sustainable Innovations In The Energy Industry

We take a look at ten innovations making the Energy Industry more sustainable