Article
Top 10 energy_digital

Moixa Technology

By Admin
June 13, 2014
undefined mins
The company plans to put millions of smart batteries onto customer premises to reduce peak period demand on the grid and improve the energy efficienc...

The company plans to put millions of smart batteries onto customer premises to reduce peak period demand on the grid and improve the energy efficiency of essential direct current (DC) devices such as lights and mobile phones. Use of Moixa’s technology helps to significantly reduce bills and improves energy security by enabling the storage of energy at off-peak times.

Green TechEnergy Storage
Share
Share

Featured Lists

Top 10 actions to cut oil use

The IEA’s 10-point plan to cut oil use proposes 10 actions that can be taken to reduce oil demand which will have an immediate impact

Top 10 ways EU can reduce reliance on Russian natural gas

IEA publishes 10-point plan outlining how the EU can reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas

Top 10 ways governments can support clean energy start-ups

New IEA report outlines the ways governments can support clean energy start-ups and meet climate goals

Top 10 Actions for Carbon Dioxide Removal

Sustainability

Top 10 energy issues from the Ukraine crisis

Oil & Gas

Top 10 Sustainable Innovations In The Energy Industry

Sustainability