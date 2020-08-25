Video
How energy storage will kill fossil fuel.

By Just have a think
August 25, 2020
Utility scale batteries have been dismissed by some as no more than a useful bolt-on to our existing electricity grids to help with a little bit of demand stabilisation here and there. But dramatic cost reductions, improved efficiencies, and a plethora of new innovations in how to store energy that can be delivered into the grid over long durations have all contributed towards a rapidly changing market that look set to revolutionise how we structure our global energy systems towards a fossil fuel-free future.

