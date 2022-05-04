Top 10 issues facing the energy industry

McKinsey's Global Energy Perspective 2022 offers a detailed demand outlook across 55 sectors, across more than 70 energy products, and 146 countries.

The scenarios it explores are not exhaustive in the realm of all possible outcomes, and currently do not reflect the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on energy markets.

The report covers a range of outcomes, from strong decarbonisation in line with many of the recent net-zero pledges to a scenario that sees fading momentum for a transition of the global energy system.

Here are 10 key issues facing the energy sector.