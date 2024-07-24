Top 10: Nuclear Power Companies

In the words of the company itself, Oklo is “designing and deploying advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, affordable energy”. In a bid to pioneer the nuclear energy space, Oklo is developing next-generation fission reactors to produce abundant energy at a global scale. Oklo’s Aurora can produce 15MW of electrical power — scalable to 50MWe — and operates for 10 years or longer before refuelling.

Oklo has three project sites and is made up of a team with experience from world-class companies across nuclear power, aerospace and tech — including Apple, Tesla and Google, to name a few — to deliver an advanced energy product.

9. Yellow Cake

Market cap: US$1.5bn

A solid form of mixed uranium oxide produced from uranium ore from mining or in-situ leaching, Yellowcake is a concentrated uranium powder obtained from processing uranium ores and is an intermediate step between mining and fuel fabrication. It gives its name to London-quoted company Yellow Cake.

Founded in 2018, Yellow Cake provides investors with an opportunity to realise value from long-term exposure to the uranium spot price in a low-risk, low-cost, liquid and publicly-quoted vehicle.

8. Denison Mines

Market cap: US$1.8bn

Denison Mines Corp. is a Canadian uranium exploration, development and production company founded by Stephen B. Roman. The company is best known for its uranium mining in Blind River and Elliot Lake with its interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

Among its high-grade owned uranium projects is Wheeler River, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region. Denison Mines is involved in advancing sustainable uranium mining and production, contributing to the nuclear energy supply chain and clean energy initiatives.

7. CGN Mining Company

Market cap: US$2.2bn

An operator and manager of nuclear power generating stations, CGN Mining Company’s main area of business is developing and trading natural uranium resources for use by nuclear enterprises.

It is part of China Uranium Development Company Limited and the state-owned China General Nuclear Power Group, which operates nuclear plants in China and has five new nuclear power stations under construction as well as another two planned. Founded in 1998, CGN Mining is headquartered in Hong Kong.

6. Uranium Energy

Market cap: US$2.4bn

US-based uranium production and exploration company Uranium Energy operates North America's newest uranium mine. It has the most substantial S-K 1300-compliant in-situ recovery (ISR) resource base in the United States and is one of the largest resource and land holders in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.

Uranium Energy’s ISR methods are primarily focused in Texas and Wyoming. It has a clear commitment to sustainability, aiming to provide a reliable uranium supply for nuclear energy, supporting clean and efficient power generation globally.

5. Paladin Energy

Market cap: US$2.5bn

An independent, tier one producer and explorer, Paladin Energy is an Australian uranium company headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Paladin operates the Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia and owns deposits in Western Australia.

The company is focused on delivering a reliable uranium supply for the world’s carbon-free future, with 43 million pounds of triuranium octoxide produced via Langer Heinrich’s long-life operations to date, making a significant contribution to the world’s decarbonised economy. Its suite of advanced exploration assets also covers significant projects globally, providing potential for future uranium production.

4. NexGen Energy

Market cap: US$3.7bn