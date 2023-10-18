Top 10 Women in Energy Companies

While the amount of women in senior leadership is increasing, there is still a lot of work to be done to start seeing gender equality in boardrooms around the world. The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report annually benchmarks the current state and evolution of gender parity across four key dimensions — Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment. The 2023 edition reports that gender equality has recovered to pre-pandemic levels but pace of progress has slowed, and closing the overall gender gap will require 131 years.

We have collated a list of some of the women making a difference in the energy industry, impacting not only the global energy crisis but also working to close the gender equality gap.

10. Kathryn Roark, Vice President of Diversity & ESG, Patterson-UTI Energy

As one of the leading oilfield services companies in North America with products and services in other regions of the world, Patterson-UTI Energy’s success stems from the company’s ready-to-serve culture and commitment to quality and safety. Kathryn Roark has been with the company since 2015, and Vice President of Diversity & ESG since 2021.

9. Teresa Thomas, Senior Manager, Energy & Resources Practice, Deloitte