Video
Smart Energy

The Future of Smart Cities: Smart Cities 2.0

By Bloomberg Live
August 10, 2020
undefined mins

Bloomberg News' European Technology Editor Nate Lanxon and Bloomberg

EU Legal Correspondent Stephanie Bodoni talk with executives from Siemens, Blackberry, Airbus, Privacy International, Mercedes-Benz and Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld about what #TheFutureOf cities will look like. 

(Proudly Sponsored By Siemens)

Smart CitiesSustainabilityInfrastructure
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology

A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology

#Meralco#Mel Migriño
Smart Energy

Snam is powering its way to a sustainable future

Sustainability

Orange: energy efficient solutions to hit Net Zero by 2040

Sustainability

SSE: Data-driven, frictionless, insights and creating value