How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth

By Great Big Story
July 17, 2020
Skylines are soaring higher and higher, and cities are awash in concrete. But world-famous Japanese architect Kengo Kuma is bucking the urban trends. He is designing low-rise buildings and using sustainable, locally-sourced materials like wood and bamboo. We visit Kuma in Tokyo to talk about the philosophy behind his design and marvel at the natural beauty of his work. 

