Watercare: a day in the life of David Luke, a Waikato-based treatment plant operator.
By Watercare
July 24, 2020
On 1 October, 2019 Watercare took over the stormwater, water and wastewater services for 16,000 properties in the Waikato District.
David Luke is one of the treatment plant operators. He travels all over the district, notching up a large mileage in his 'mobile office' - or ute as he carries out routine and emergency management at some of the 16 treatment plants.