Championing Diversity and Innovation Through Climate Techs

“We support people in a number of different ways, working with around 700 startups. It’s great to see the gender split of the founders there is roughly 50/50.”

With plenty of initiatives supporting diverse founders, Sustainable Ventures has made great progress in the six years it’s been investing in finding brilliant female-founded teams to invest into.

“When we first started, we were choosing from 100 different climate tech opportunities,” he continued. “We’re now choosing from about 1,500. It’s pretty clear to see that a huge amount of time and money has been invested in supporting people from diverse backgrounds to come through and become entrepreneurs.”

Benefits of female-founded climate techs

Sustainable Ventures supports diverse founders as it believes the founding team is the key success factor in any startup as they provide diverse viewpoints as well as reflect customer bases and, ultimately, their long-term employee base.

“That’s not going to happen if it’s a team of white men from the same university course, which we still unfortunately still see too often,” Stuart said. “It is really critical that we can have that diverse viewpoint across the team, which also does translate into better returns and better performance.”

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) research shows that female-led teams deliver around double the return of its entirely male-founded counterparts, displaying an added financial benefit to diversity in the climate tech space.