Onward: Shell Launches Trailblazing Global Climate Tech

A climate tech company with some of the world’s biggest companies powering it and positive change has debuted its rebrand as it refocuses toward a net zero future, all while revolutionising the energy industry as a whole.

Previously known as Studio X, innovation studio Onward now has its inaugural advisory board behind it, laying the foundation for its growth and providing a unique collation of industry-wide perspectives to serve the energy sector with tools to challenge the climate crisis head-on.

