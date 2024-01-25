Article
Technology & AI

Tech Nation Celebrates Most Exciting Green Tech Startups

By Maya Derrick
January 25, 2024
undefined mins
Tech Nation is Pummelling £10 Billion (US$12.7bn) in Private Investments to Cutting-Edge Startups. Credit: Google Deep Mind
Tech Nation is Pummelling £10 Billion (US$12.7bn) in Private Investments to Cutting-Edge Startups. Credit: Google Deep Mind
The Climate Programme Champions Innovative Climate Tech Startups, Bringing Revolutionary new Ideas to a Growing Sector — Both in Size and Importance

Technology has been frequently applauded for playing a major part in combatting the effects of climate change. And for this reason, the need for climatetech continues to rise. Despite this, the amount of investment has declined, with global consultancy PwC reporting in its analysis of the state of climatetech at the end of 2023 that money being pumped into this sector has declined for a second year amid tough market conditions.

This is where platforms like Tech Nation come in. The network is currently evolving, having initially championed the startup and scaleup ecosystem for 10 years before vanishing from public view last year after government funding was pulled.

Now reemerging for its second wind, Tech Nation is pummelling £10 billion (US$12.7bn) in private investments to cutting-edge startups.

Tech Nation: Championing pioneers of climatetech

Accelerated by Tech Nation, more than 20 cutting-edge emerging businesses will be part of its climate programme to innovative climate tech startups. The groundbreaking growth programme, now in its third annual instalment, these promising climatetech companies will have a curriculum tailored to tackling critical growth challenges they tackle head-on such as fundraising, acquiring multinational customers, providing advisory support and advocating on climate policy.

The participants include Ottan, which is working to create building materials such as frosted glass from food waste, Seafields Solution, which aims to remove billions of tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere each year by growing and harvesting floating seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean and Arda Biomaterials, which has found a unique way to develop ‘new grain’ leather from spent brewery grains. 

Startups chosen for the programme will also benefit from mentoring from Google X, HSBC and Oxford University. Successful companies who are alumni of the programme, of which there are now more than 100, include Olio, Satellite Vu, Earthshot Prize finalist ENSO.

“More than 45% of the emission reductions needed to reach net zero by 2050 will come from the adoption of climate technologies that are still under development,” said Founders Forum Group CEO Carolyn Dawson. “Helping these amazing startups grow will deliver innovations with a dramatic impact on generations to come.”

Acknowledging the importance of well-established technology giants in climatetech, Dawson also celebrates those who are stepping up to the plate and starting businesses, initiatives and solutions from scratch in a bid to tackle the climate crisis head-on.

She added: “Whether it’s creating a new world of mushroom tech or developing new tools to help businesses plan and install renewable energy infrastructure, Tech Nation helps these businesses to grow and deepen the UK’s reputation as the home for incredible new climate development.”

Top 10 climate technology companies

As championed by sister title Sustainability Magazine, there is a collection of companies worth recognising for their climate technology, leading the space through times of unprecedented change. They are:

10. NuScale Power
9. H2 Green Steel
8. Sublime Systems
7. Climeworks AG 
6. Commonwealth Fusion Systems
5. Orsted 
4. ReNew 
3. GEM Co. Ltd
2. Google 
1. BYD

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.

climatetechclimate crisisenergytechnologynet zero
Share
Share
Author
Maya Derrick

Featured Articles

Waste Heat Re-used Worldwide to Heat Public Facilities

From the UK to US, Finland to Japan, Here is how Businesses are Supporting The Communities They Serve — and the Planet — by Re-allocating Waste Heat

SGCC Maintains Place as World’s Most Valuable Energy Company

State Grid Corporation of China is the Highest Ranking in Brand Finance’s Global 500 2024, an Annual Report on the Most Valuable & Strongest Global Brands

Hydrogen Key to Energising Industry’s Future

Based off New Findings From IDTechEx, We Look Into Some of the Positives Hydrogen Brings as the Energy Industry Transitions Away From Fossil Fuels

Can a Wind Turbine Ever Be Mobile? Yes, Say Octopus Energy

Renewable Energy

Five Climate Tech Trends to Look out for in 2024

Sustainability

Why Is Cybersecurity Essential to Utilities Companies?

Utilities