Tech Nation Celebrates Most Exciting Green Tech Startups

Accelerated by Tech Nation, more than 20 cutting-edge emerging businesses will be part of its climate programme to innovative climate tech startups. The groundbreaking growth programme, now in its third annual instalment, these promising climatetech companies will have a curriculum tailored to tackling critical growth challenges they tackle head-on such as fundraising, acquiring multinational customers, providing advisory support and advocating on climate policy.

The participants include Ottan, which is working to create building materials such as frosted glass from food waste, Seafields Solution, which aims to remove billions of tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere each year by growing and harvesting floating seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean and Arda Biomaterials, which has found a unique way to develop ‘new grain’ leather from spent brewery grains.



Startups chosen for the programme will also benefit from mentoring from Google X, HSBC and Oxford University. Successful companies who are alumni of the programme, of which there are now more than 100, include Olio, Satellite Vu, Earthshot Prize finalist ENSO.

“More than 45% of the emission reductions needed to reach net zero by 2050 will come from the adoption of climate technologies that are still under development,” said Founders Forum Group CEO Carolyn Dawson. “Helping these amazing startups grow will deliver innovations with a dramatic impact on generations to come.”

Acknowledging the importance of well-established technology giants in climatetech, Dawson also celebrates those who are stepping up to the plate and starting businesses, initiatives and solutions from scratch in a bid to tackle the climate crisis head-on.

She added: “Whether it’s creating a new world of mushroom tech or developing new tools to help businesses plan and install renewable energy infrastructure, Tech Nation helps these businesses to grow and deepen the UK’s reputation as the home for incredible new climate development.”

