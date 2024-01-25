Tech Nation Celebrates Most Exciting Green Tech Startups
Technology has been frequently applauded for playing a major part in combatting the effects of climate change. And for this reason, the need for climatetech continues to rise. Despite this, the amount of investment has declined, with global consultancy PwC reporting in its analysis of the state of climatetech at the end of 2023 that money being pumped into this sector has declined for a second year amid tough market conditions.
This is where platforms like Tech Nation come in. The network is currently evolving, having initially championed the startup and scaleup ecosystem for 10 years before vanishing from public view last year after government funding was pulled.
Now reemerging for its second wind, Tech Nation is pummelling £10 billion (US$12.7bn) in private investments to cutting-edge startups.
Tech Nation: Championing pioneers of climatetech
Accelerated by Tech Nation, more than 20 cutting-edge emerging businesses will be part of its climate programme to innovative climate tech startups. The groundbreaking growth programme, now in its third annual instalment, these promising climatetech companies will have a curriculum tailored to tackling critical growth challenges they tackle head-on such as fundraising, acquiring multinational customers, providing advisory support and advocating on climate policy.
The participants include Ottan, which is working to create building materials such as frosted glass from food waste, Seafields Solution, which aims to remove billions of tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere each year by growing and harvesting floating seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean and Arda Biomaterials, which has found a unique way to develop ‘new grain’ leather from spent brewery grains.
Startups chosen for the programme will also benefit from mentoring from Google X, HSBC and Oxford University. Successful companies who are alumni of the programme, of which there are now more than 100, include Olio, Satellite Vu, Earthshot Prize finalist ENSO.
“More than 45% of the emission reductions needed to reach net zero by 2050 will come from the adoption of climate technologies that are still under development,” said Founders Forum Group CEO Carolyn Dawson. “Helping these amazing startups grow will deliver innovations with a dramatic impact on generations to come.”
Acknowledging the importance of well-established technology giants in climatetech, Dawson also celebrates those who are stepping up to the plate and starting businesses, initiatives and solutions from scratch in a bid to tackle the climate crisis head-on.
She added: “Whether it’s creating a new world of mushroom tech or developing new tools to help businesses plan and install renewable energy infrastructure, Tech Nation helps these businesses to grow and deepen the UK’s reputation as the home for incredible new climate development.”
Top 10 climate technology companies
As championed by sister title Sustainability Magazine, there is a collection of companies worth recognising for their climate technology, leading the space through times of unprecedented change. They are:
10. NuScale Power
9. H2 Green Steel
8. Sublime Systems
7. Climeworks AG
6. Commonwealth Fusion Systems
5. Orsted
4. ReNew
3. GEM Co. Ltd
2. Google
1. BYD
