China: Electricity Generated by Coal Reaches Record Low

The country has quietly transformed itself into a renewable energy powerhouse in a bid to move away from its current model, in which it burns half the world’s coal.

Considerable steps have been made to wean China off its fossil fuel reliance, with much of this stemming from the Paris Agreement. As part of this, China has committed to ‘strictly limit’ coal growth as well as new coal power. As well as this, it has pledged to reduce energy and carbon intensity by 2025.

This is no mean feat, with the magnitude of this shift not only shaping the country’s energy future, but that of the entire globe.

China’s energy makeup

Carbon Brief’s analysis also showcases:

Between May 2023 and May 2024, generation from clean energy sources grew by a record 78TWh

Fossil fuel output was forced into retreat thanks to clean energy expanding by more than the rise in electricity demand

Gas generation fell by 4TWh (16%) and coal by 16TWh (4%).

Falling generation from fossil fuels result in a 3.6% drop in CO2 emissions from the power sector, which accounts for around 40% of China’s total greenhouse gas emissions

“The new findings show a continuation of recent trends, which helped send China’s carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and cement into reverse in March 2024,” Lauri added.

To reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, China is investing heavily in renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and hydropower. The latest figures show that hydropower accounted for 17% of China’s total installed power generation capacity and 16% of total power generation.

China is also home to almost half the world’s operating wind power capacity, as well as more solar capacity than the rest of the world combined.

On top of this, the country is also enhancing energy efficiency, promoting EVs and implementing strict environmental regulations to lower carbon emissions, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.

