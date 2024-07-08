Why has Germany Chosen China to Make Powerful Wind Turbines?

“While Europe came out stronger over the past winters, we also remain laser-focused on the lasting solutions to our energy dilemmas.”

Why is Chinese equipment being brought into the EU?

Around 2.6GW of Chinese-made wind turbines are currently installed or planned to be installed in Europe according to Green Power Denmark.

China is the world leader in wind power generation and boasts the largest installed capacity of any nation. Despite reaching this landmark, it works to continue this momentum and maintain its position through continued rapid growth in new wind facilities.

Its rise to the top was quick, only spanning 20 years or so, and is a result of multiple factors, including strategic investments, technological innovation and robust manufacturing capabilities.

Other key reasons why Chinese wind turbines are attractive to the EU include cost advantages, technological advancements, supply chain diversification, competitive pressures and strategic collaborations.

As Europe continues its transition towards renewable energy, the role of Chinese wind turbine manufacturers is likely to grow, particularly as Chinese-produced turbines are designed to work in even the most adverse of conditions, with MingYang’s wind turbines having higher power ratings, with some able to operate in typhoons.

However, earlier this year, the European Commission launched an inquiry into Chinese suppliers of wind turbines under the new Foreign Subsidies Regulation. This is because factors including it said cost and generous finance offers distort the integrity of the European market and disrupt fair competition.

