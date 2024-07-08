Why has Germany Chosen China to Make Powerful Wind Turbines?
Luxcara is selecting a Chinese equipment manufacturer for its upcoming site.
MingYang Smart Energy will supply 16 of its 18.5MW turbines, which will be installed by 2028, to the German wind farm developer for its Waterkant project, marking a potentially pivotal moment that could influence the direction of the European Union’s (EU’s) plans for green transition.
The collaboration will see turbines generating electricity for 400,000 households, significantly contributing to the country’s goal of meeting 80% of its energy demand with renewable sources.
Is China a new major player in European wind energy?
Europe boasts a successful and fruitful wind energy market, with major players like GE Vernova, Vestas and Siemens Gamesa dominating the landscape, powering the majority of the EU’s renewable energy initiatives on and offshore.
The entrance of Chinese-made turbines into the European market signals a change in the renewable energy landscape.
Statistics and monitoring from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that Germany has been an early leader in offshore wind and solar PV, having phased out nuclear power in 2023.
The agency also predicts that Europe will produce 23GW a year of new wind power between now and 2028.
Earlier this year, Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said Europe has taken its energy destiny back into its own hands.
“Two years ago, one in five units of energy consumed in the European Union came from Russian fossil fuels,” the pair said. “Today, it is one in 20. We get more energy overall from renewables in the European Union than from Russia. In 2023, for the first time ever, we produced more electricity from wind than from gas.
“While Europe came out stronger over the past winters, we also remain laser-focused on the lasting solutions to our energy dilemmas.”
Why is Chinese equipment being brought into the EU?
Around 2.6GW of Chinese-made wind turbines are currently installed or planned to be installed in Europe according to Green Power Denmark.
China is the world leader in wind power generation and boasts the largest installed capacity of any nation. Despite reaching this landmark, it works to continue this momentum and maintain its position through continued rapid growth in new wind facilities.
Its rise to the top was quick, only spanning 20 years or so, and is a result of multiple factors, including strategic investments, technological innovation and robust manufacturing capabilities.
Other key reasons why Chinese wind turbines are attractive to the EU include cost advantages, technological advancements, supply chain diversification, competitive pressures and strategic collaborations.
As Europe continues its transition towards renewable energy, the role of Chinese wind turbine manufacturers is likely to grow, particularly as Chinese-produced turbines are designed to work in even the most adverse of conditions, with MingYang’s wind turbines having higher power ratings, with some able to operate in typhoons.
However, earlier this year, the European Commission launched an inquiry into Chinese suppliers of wind turbines under the new Foreign Subsidies Regulation. This is because factors including it said cost and generous finance offers distort the integrity of the European market and disrupt fair competition.
