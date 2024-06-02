GHD: Leading Hydrogen Solutions for Global Renewable Energy

The future of hydrogen with GHD’s Jason Fonti

Jason highlights the need for a global supply chain to reach a tipping point for accelerated growth.

“These are global supply chains we’re talking about and they need to get to a certain tipping point before we see things accelerate quite quickly,” Jason continues. “Domestic markets are probably a lot easier to deal with, but again, that's not what's going to shift the needle with hydrogen.”

He draws attention to how staying close to clients, understanding what they're seeing on the ground and being acutely aware of the impact of policy and politics, is vital to mobilising hydrogen as a reliable, clean and attainable energy source.

“Close to half of the world is going through an election this year,” Jason goes on. “This is a very unique period for us, and keeping a firm eye on policy directions and the way things are going is going to be key to this as well.”

Elsewhere, GHD's ventures arm invests in startups and emerging technologies to support advancements in the energy transition, including hydrogen. But the success and future of this source, Jason emphasises, cannot be secured without leveraging existing infrastructure and supply chains to aid the transition. This also follows Australia's recent gas policy, where gas is part of the transition.

Jason says: “We need some sort of pathway that transitions without putting too much pressure on customers — in particular, low income — who are feeling a lot of the pain with the energy pricing right now.”

Highlighting that access to hydrogen is restricted by cost as well as storage and implementation, Jason concludes that a fresh perspective will also be key in making the future of hydrogen as an energy solution a reality.

“We need to think differently around how we do things,” he explains. “You'll see a lot around transmission lines in particular, which are going to be fundamental to all of this renewable generation, but it takes up a huge footprint from a land perspective.

“Offshore wind is not the silver bullet, either. There's a lot of moving parts and challenges in this space. But if you stood back and saw how we've progressed in the last 10 years, I think you'll find there's a lot of things that have happened.”

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.