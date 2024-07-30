How Equinor Manages Norway’s Diverse Energy Landscape

As Norway’s most valuable company in what is an exciting and turbulent landscape, Equinor provides a comprehensive approach to addressing climate change, securing energy supply and driving economic growth through innovative and sustainable energy solutions via the Norway Energy Hub.

As part of the Norway Energy Hub, Equinor puts forward an industrial plan for the future of Norway as an energy nation.

“We want Norway to retain its position as an important and stable exporter of energy to Europe,” Equinor said. “Together with partners, we are investing NOK50bn (US$4.5bn) in emissions reductions on the NCS, developing offshore wind, CCS and early phase hydrogen projects. Now we’re raising the bar with a further ~NOK100bn (US$9.1bn) in investments.

How Equinor is pioneering offshore wind

In 2022, the electrical energy produced by Norway's 65 active wind farms — including one offshore farm — was 14.8TWh, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Building on Norway’s pursuit of increasing its renewable energy power production by at least 40TWh by 2030, Equinor is building itself up to become a global offshore wind energy major by leveraging its five decades of ocean engineering and project management expertise, as well as its in-depth knowledge of the energy markets, skilled personnel and a network of competent partners and suppliers.

The world’s largest offshore wind farm, for example, is under construction off the UK coast. Dogger Bank is being built in three 1.2GW phases and, once fully complete in early 2027, it will be capable of powering the equivalent of up to 6 million homes annually.

It is being developed by Forewind, a consortium made up of SSE, RWE and Statkraft alongside Equinor. Equinor will operate the £9bn (US$11.6bn) wind farm over its lifetime, which is expected to be up to 35 years.