Article
Renewable Energy

How Equinor Manages Norway’s Diverse Energy Landscape

By Maya Derrick
July 30, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Equinor is positioning Norway as an energy-leading nation
Norway Energy hub is Equinor’s industrial plan for Norway’s future energy industry, placing Norway at centre stage in accelerating the energy transition

As one of the leading suppliers of energy to Europe and the largest oil and gas operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), Equinor is focusing on responsible exploration, production and development of oil and gas resources, as well as renewable energy solutions.

Youtube Placeholder

Norway’s highest ranking energy company on the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 — and highest ranking company overall — Equinor is positioning itself as a leading player in the global energy landscape and is putting Norway as an energy nation at the centre of its mission.

Equinor: A champion for Norway’s energy capabilities 

As a way of championing Norway’s energy prowess, Equinor has pioneered Norway Energy Hub, an industrial plan for Norway’s future energy industry.

This initiative works to place Norway centre stage and as a major player in accelerating the energy transition through NOK350bn (US$31.8bn) worth of private-sector investments alongside NOK100bn (US$9.1bn) worth of investments from Equinor itself. 

“Equinor aims to be a leading player in the energy transition. This also means that we will shoulder our share of the responsibility for making Norway, as an energy nation, a hub for the rest of Europe. 

Norway Energy Hub is an initiative from Equinor, with a clear encouragement to cooperate in combating climate change and ensuring value creation in the energy transition. The opportunity to act is now.”

Anders Opedal, CEO of Equinor
Anders Opedal, CEO of Equinor
Equinor’s Norway Energy Hub aims to:
  • Decarbonise oil & gas
  • Industrialise offshore wind
  • Provide commercial CCS
  • Deliver hydrogen on an industrial scale

As Norway’s most valuable company in what is an exciting and turbulent landscape, Equinor provides a comprehensive approach to addressing climate change, securing energy supply and driving economic growth through innovative and sustainable energy solutions via the Norway Energy Hub.

As part of the Norway Energy Hub, Equinor puts forward an industrial plan for the future of Norway as an energy nation.

“We want Norway to retain its position as an important and stable exporter of energy to Europe,” Equinor said. “Together with partners, we are investing NOK50bn (US$4.5bn) in emissions reductions on the NCS, developing offshore wind, CCS and early phase hydrogen projects. Now we’re raising the bar with a further ~NOK100bn (US$9.1bn) in investments.

How Equinor is pioneering offshore wind

In 2022, the electrical energy produced by Norway's 65 active wind farms — including one offshore farm — was 14.8TWh, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Building on Norway’s pursuit of increasing its renewable energy power production by at least 40TWh by 2030, Equinor is building itself up to become a global offshore wind energy major by leveraging its five decades of ocean engineering and project management expertise, as well as its in-depth knowledge of the energy markets, skilled personnel and a network of competent partners and suppliers. 

The world’s largest offshore wind farm, for example, is under construction off the UK coast. Dogger Bank is being built in three 1.2GW phases and, once fully complete in early 2027, it will be capable of powering the equivalent of up to 6 million homes annually.

It is being developed by Forewind, a consortium made up of SSE, RWE and Statkraft alongside Equinor. Equinor will operate the £9bn (US$11.6bn) wind farm over its lifetime, which is expected to be up to 35 years.

Alex Grant, UK Country Manager at Equinor

“Dogger Bank has opened up new horizons for how large an offshore wind farm can be,” Alex Grant, UK Country Manager at Equinor said. “Dogger Bank is a huge step forward in both our ambitions to become a global offshore wind major and increase our renewables capacity to 12-16GW by 2030.”

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.

Equinoroffshore windonshore windrenewablesNorwayenergy transitionenergy landscape
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

Shell, Equinor, Uniper & the Global Energy Storage Problem

As the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge session begins at COP29, we look at the promise, problems and R&D of renewable energy storage globally

United Airlines Chart a Course for Greener Skies with SAF

We review the in-depth conversation of United CSO Lauren Riley and Carbon Direct's Nili Gilbert about the future of flight in the context of climate change

GRIDSERVE: Milestone Hit in UK’s Electric HGV Integration

A landmark report by Hitachi ZeroCarbon and GRIDSERVE marks significant progress in the UK's eHGV transition

Toll Group: AU$67m Heavy Electric Fleet Secures Green Future

Smart Energy

Aggreko: CEOs Adjust Net Zero Strategies Amid Challenges

Sustainability

Schneider Electric Welcomes Olivier Blum as New CEO

Sustainability