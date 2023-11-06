The world’s largest offshore wind farm — The Dogger Bank Offshore Development Zone — has just started producing power. When fully operational, it will have a 3.6-gigawatt capacity allowing it to cater for 5% of the UK's electricity demand, deliver yearly CO2 savings equivalent to removing 1.5 million cars from the road and power six million homes annually.



Power from the project’s first offshore wind turbine at Dogger Bank A is now being transmitted to the UK’s national grid via Dogger Bank’s high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system — marking the first-time use of HVDC technology on a UK wind farm.

It also marks the first time that GE Vernova’s ground-breaking Haliade-X 13MW turbine units — some of the largest and most powerful globally — have been energised offshore anywhere in the world.



Each rotation of the 107m long blades on Dogger Bank’s first operational turbine can produce enough clean energy to power a home for two days.



“Offshore wind is critical to generating renewable, efficient energy that can power British homes from British seas,” says Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister. Sunak has been Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party since October 2022, having previously been Chancellor of the Exchequer for the country. He has been the Member of Parliament for Richmond (Yorks) for nearly nine years now.



“I’m proud that this country is already a world leader in reaching Net Zero by 2050, and by doubling down on the new green industries of the future, we’ll get there in a way that’s both pragmatic and ambitious.

“That’s why it’s fantastic to see the world’s largest wind farm, Dogger Bank, generating power for the first time today from UK waters, which will not only bolster our energy security, but create jobs, lower electricity bills and keep us on track for net zero.”





SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn partner to boost renewable energy

Dogger Bank is an isolated sandbank within the central to southern North Sea spanning UK, German, Danish and Dutch waters.



The general area used to be a land mass connecting the UK to mainland Europe, known as Doggerland, which gradually became an island before being completely covered by water some time between 8000 and 5500 years ago due to rising sea levels.



Located between 125 km and 290 km off the east coast of Yorkshire, the space extends over approximately 8660km² and water depths range from 18m to 63m.



On it will sit the offshore wind farm, which is a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables and Equinor which hold 40% each and Vårgrønn which holds 20%.



SSE Renewables is leading on the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years.



“There’s been lots of talk about the need to build homegrown energy supplies, but we are taking action on a massive scale. Dogger Bank will provide a significant boost to UK energy security, affordability and leadership in tackling climate change. This is exactly how we should be responding to the energy crisis,” shares Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive Officer of SSE. Phillips-Davies is heading up SSE’s increased renewables output.



The company is investing £18.5bn by 2027 and up to £40bn over the next decade, accelerating progress towards net zero emissions. His background is as a chartered accountant — prior to joining SSE plc he worked for HSBC and National Westminster Bank in corporate finance and business development roles in London and New York.



“But it is also a landmark moment for the global offshore wind industry, with Dogger Bank demonstrating just what can be achieved when policymakers, investors, industry, and communities work together to achieve something truly remarkable.



“The innovations this pioneering project has developed will also mean future developments can be built faster and more efficiently, accelerating the clean energy transition. Now, of course, the challenge is to accelerate the next wave of these projects and we look forward to working with governments to bring these forward as soon as possible.”





The world’s largest offshore wind farm — in four parts

The farm is currently split into three phases, with a fourth — Dogger Bank D — in consultation.



Dogger Bank A

The first phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm is Dogger Bank A, which is located around 131 km from shore at its closest point and has a development area of around 515km².

Upon completion it will have an installed generation capacity of 1.2GW.

Dogger Bank B

The largest of the projects, with a development area of around 599km², is also around 131 km from shore at its closest point.

Dogger Bank B will also have an installed generation capacity of 1.2GW.

Dogger Bank C

Dogger Bank C, also with an installed generation capacity of 1.2GW, has a development area of around 560km2, and is 196 km from shore.

Connection will be at the existing Lackenby Substation at Teesside.

*********************************************

*********************************************

