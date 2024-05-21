Sweetch & Rockwell Optimise Unique Zero-Carbon Electricity

Also known as salinity gradient power or blue energy, osmotic power generation is a form of renewable energy that is generated by the difference in salt concentration between seawater and freshwater.

In simple terms, the process harnesses the natural energy produced by mixing freshwater and seawater to generate electricity.

Sweetch Energy's Ionic Nano Osmotic Diffusion (INOD) technology is the first to commercialise the process of osmotic power generation on an industrial scale as despite being an abundant source of power, it was a previously untapped energy source.

The company’s method, which only uses water, produces no chemical waste or pollutants and is a net-zero producer of electricity. One of its core benefits is the fact it is not dependent on weather, like many other renewable energy sources, so can generate clean energy non-stop.

Co-Founder and CEO of Sweetch Energy Nicolas Heuzé said: “Our INOD technology addresses the need for clean, competitively priced electricity available 24/7. Osmotic energy, facilitated by INOD, is set to become a crucial component of the global energy mix.