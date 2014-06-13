Article
Magnifye
By Admin
June 13, 2014
The company’s superconducting permanent magnets can be used to improve the efficiency of any electrical machine. Ten times stronger than conventional magnets, they are small enough to fit into the palm of the hand and large enough to power a train or a cruise liner. With almost limitless applications, Magnifye could transform the way the world powers electrical machines.