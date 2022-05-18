Top 10 actions for reducing fossil fuel demand

The Energy Transitions Commission has published its Building energy security through accelerated energy transition report.



While its primary focus is on the medium-term strategies required to build zero carbon economies across the world, limiting climate change as close as possible to 1.5°C, the immediate crisis makes it imperative to improve European energy security and to manage the impact of high gas, electricity, and fuel prices on consumers and businesses in Europe and across the world. Worryingly, it finds most countries are currently "far behind the pace of renewables build needed to meet, let alone exceed, 2030 targets".



Here are the top 10 actions required to reduce fossil fuel demand.