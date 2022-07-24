Top 10 electricity trends from IEA market report

In the first half of 2022, many electricity markets continued to experience skyrocketing prices, particularly in Europe, reflecting deep uncertainties over both fossil fuel supplies and the economic outlook.

This month's update of the IEA Electricity Market Report presents latest forecasts for global electricity demand, supply and emissions through 2023. In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it also provides a special focus on the situation in Europe, discussing recent developments and future plans. Here are 10 key trends.