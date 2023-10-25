Top 10: Kinetic Energy Companies

Spanish energy company Vortex Bladeless is developing a new wind power generating technology without blades, gears or shafts, encouraging a new urban opportunity for wind power. Instead, the light cylindrical machines oscillate perpendicular to the wind stream, creating an aeroelastic resonance in which energy can be harnessed from the wind.

Levistor’s technology lies in flywheel battery solutions that are recyclable, non-toxic, non-flammable and have long lives regardless of usage. The high-power, short-duration energy storage requires little containment and no safety enclosures or bunkering that flywheels traditionally require to protect people and property in the event of a mechanical fault, thus reducing cost. It also makes the technology great for EV charging.

KineticCore Solutions, an industry leader in energy storage technology, has introduced a groundbreaking flywheel structural design that promises to bring remarkable improvements in cost-efficiency, performance, and safety. In recognition of their innovation and dedication to excellence, KineticCore was honored with a Top 5 Energy Storage Innovation Award by the Department of Energy in 2023.

Their flagship product, the Kinetic Battery system, is set to reshape the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape. A Single Kinetic Battery enables 250kW+ fast-charging capabilities without battery degradation or duty cycle limitations. What truly sets KineticCore apart is the significant financial benefits it provides to customers. By choosing the Kinetic Battery system, customers can enjoy a substantial 60% reduction in upfront costs compared to grid tie upgrades, and reduce operating cost up to 85% over the system's lifetime.