Sustainability
Explaining Carbon Neutrality | Sustainability
By ACCIONA
August 21, 2020
ACCIONA presents a video about the process and merits of reaching carbon neutrality. The need for carbon neutrality is dire now that the relationship between emissions of greenhouse gases and climate change is a scientific certainty. The world will reach carbon neutrality when it reduces its net carbon emissions equal zero. For this to be possible, we must reduce our dependence on energy derived from fossil fuels, improve the efficiency of our energy processes, and invest in sustainable development.