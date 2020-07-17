Video
Farming Metal From Plants Could Be the Future of Sustainable Tech
By Seeker
July 17, 2020
There are plants that ooze metal—and we’re farming them.
Hyperaccumulators are plants that have evolved to absorb metal, lots of metal, from the soil. These metal consuming plants come in many different kinds, and after feasting the metal remains within them—running through their vascular structures in their sap, or even their shoots, seeds, and leaves.
