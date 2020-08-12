Video
Sustainability

Nek To Open 1000 MW Wind Farms In Ghana

By The New Africa Channel
August 12, 2020
undefined mins

In this video, we'll present a detailed report about Nek's 1000 MW wind farm projects in Ghana and current developments about wind energy in Africa. The wind energy potential in Ghana and most places in Africa is huge, however, this is very underutilized. Swiss company Nek is ready to tap into this market in Africa, with an outlined plan for wind farms in Ghana. Comment below and let's know what you think.

AfricaRenewablesGhana
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology

A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology

#Meralco#Mel Migriño
Smart Energy

Snam is powering its way to a sustainable future

Sustainability

Orange: energy efficient solutions to hit Net Zero by 2040

Sustainability

SSE: Data-driven, frictionless, insights and creating value