Nek To Open 1000 MW Wind Farms In Ghana
By The New Africa Channel
August 12, 2020
In this video, we'll present a detailed report about Nek's 1000 MW wind farm projects in Ghana and current developments about wind energy in Africa. The wind energy potential in Ghana and most places in Africa is huge, however, this is very underutilized. Swiss company Nek is ready to tap into this market in Africa, with an outlined plan for wind farms in Ghana. Comment below and let's know what you think.