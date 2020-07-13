Video
Sustainability

Passive House = 90% Home Energy Reduction!

By Dan Weatherley
July 13, 2020
undefined mins

Passive House is an incredible building standard for designing and certifying energy efficient buildings (homes, schools, hospitals, offices, etc.). Using the 5 green building techniques explained in this video, Passive Houses need only 10% of the energy that a conventional home uses (that's a 90% energy saving!). 

We met up with Alex and Sandra from BCIT's High Performance Building Lab in Vancouver, Canada to learn about the different ways that a home can be built to use less energy. 

Renewable EnergyCosntructionhousebuildingPassive House
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology

A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology

#Meralco#Mel Migriño
Smart Energy

Snam is powering its way to a sustainable future

Sustainability

Orange: energy efficient solutions to hit Net Zero by 2040

Sustainability

SSE: Data-driven, frictionless, insights and creating value