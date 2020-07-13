Video
Sustainability
Passive House = 90% Home Energy Reduction!
By Dan Weatherley
July 13, 2020
Passive House is an incredible building standard for designing and certifying energy efficient buildings (homes, schools, hospitals, offices, etc.). Using the 5 green building techniques explained in this video, Passive Houses need only 10% of the energy that a conventional home uses (that's a 90% energy saving!).
We met up with Alex and Sandra from BCIT's High Performance Building Lab in Vancouver, Canada to learn about the different ways that a home can be built to use less energy.