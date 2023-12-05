Shell & Infosys collab for green data centre initiative

Together, Shell and Infosys will leverage digital technologies to monitor and adjust immersion cooling technology to further cut energy consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Shell’s Immersion Cooling Fluid is a synthetic, single-phase immersion cooling fluid designed to maximise the energy efficiency and performance of data servers and IT components. This, paired with Infosys Topaz — which is made up of a set of AI-first services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies — will work together to so their clients and the wider industry can meet their evnorinmental goals.

Aysun Akik, Shell Lubricants’ VP New Business Development and Global Key Accounts Downstream & Renewables said, “We believe our immersion cooling technology can play a critical role in reducing data centre energy use and helping customers to deliver on their sustainability commitments. Based on Shell’s proprietary gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology, Shell Immersion Cooling Fluids can help cut costs, boost performance and reduce the environmental footprint of data centre operations as part of an integrated solution.

“Working with Infosys to supplement our technology with digital solutions would bring complete data centre optimisation toolkits to customers, and we are excited about the prospect of helping them decarbonise.”

Why is it important to focus on data centre sustainability?

Data centres are responsible for up to 1.5% of global electricity consumption and 1% of global CO₂ emissions.

And, as the adoption and implementation of AI continues to take hold, this puts an immense pressure on the data centre industry — a pressure which will only accelerate and grow. AI already represents 4.3GW of data centre power demand today, with a projection of that figure potentially growing 26% to 36%, resulting in up to 20GW by 2028. The increase in demand and AI will consequently significantly increase both energy consumption and CO₂ emissions.

This is where immersion cooling comes in. Unlike other forms of cooling, such as liquid or air cooling, the technology can potentially show up to 30% lower CO₂ emissions and 48% reduction in energy footprint production. In light of these statistics, Shell and Infosys will test this and leverage both Shell’s immersion cooling and Infosys’ digital solutions.

*******************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.