Tetra Pak introduces thermal renewable energy solution

An integral part in Tetra Pak’s mission to be net zero in its Scope 3 emissions by 2050, the company — acknowledging it plays a massive part in the worldwide value chain — is taking its place in the driving seat when it comes to decarbonising for the benefit of the climate.

It sees reducing greenhouse gas emissions as an essential step towards combating climate change, keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

With this process requiring deep, rapid and sustained greenhouse gas emission reductions, Tetra Pak became one of the first 59 companies part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)1, which also serves as the basis for its company-wide strategic targets.

“At Tetra Pak, we are committed to enabling our customers to improve their environmental footprint through optimising their operations and equipment,” Nicole Uvenbeck, Director Factory Sustainable Solutions & OEM Components at Tetra Pak said. “Absolicon’s solar thermal solutions are good and support our wider Net Zero Roadmap, where we have committed to reducing our value chain emissions and scaling decarbonisation solutions for our suppliers, customers and own operations.”

Absolicon CEO Joakim Byström added: “By implementing clean thermal supply to their equipment, Tetra Pak are once again proving they are pioneers. They have global access to the world’s food and beverage companies and can become a change driver for the sector’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable heat.”

