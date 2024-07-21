UK Not on Track to Meet 2030 and 2050 Net Zero Targets

“Having begun this journey in 1990, we are just over halfway and emissions have been cut by more than half but the mountain is getting steeper.

“We welcome the committee's recommendations including accelerating the pace of clean technology deployment, removing planning barriers and boosting skills.

“There is no time to waste.”

Along with energy, transport also needs rapid progress, the CCC says. It advises that EV market share needs to jump from 16.5% to nearly 100%.



Decarbonising buildings, industry and agriculture are also significantly contributing to the UK’s overall struggle, with a call for urgent, comprehensive policy actions to correct the course and achieve the net zero goal.

As well as this, the report highlights streams of confusing messaging for muddying the UK’s net zero progress. It blames the damage done by the previous government’s policy rollbacks for increasing the gap between the UK’s plans and its targets.

To mitigate the damage done, the Committee urges the new government to address this with a clear commitment to the net zero transition, backed with rapid policy action and a sharp-eyed focus on removing barriers and hopes it will take the opportunity at COP29 re-establish UK leadership on the global climate stage.

David Hawkes, Interim Associate Director of Policy at the Institution of Civil Engineers, added: “Delays, reversals and inconsistent plans have hindered the UK’s decarbonisation progress.



"Despite this, the UK has reduced emissions by more than half. But with the roll out of many low-carbon technologies behind schedule, the new government is going to have to act fast to meet the 2030 target.