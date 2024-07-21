UK Not on Track to Meet 2030 and 2050 Net Zero Targets
Despite being a key player in the energy transition, a report has highlighted how the UK is significantly falling short of both its 2030 and 2050 net zero emissions targets.
The UK’s ambitious goal is at a critical juncture as The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has highlighted that only a third of the necessary emissions reductions for the 2030 target are currently backed by credible plans.
This is in spite of significant progress since 1990, with emissions cut by 48% to 2021. The UK was also the first G7 country to sign net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 into law and is currently decarbonising faster than any other G7 country, all while growing the economy by 65%.
How is the UK falling short of its net zero targets?
In a nutshell, because only a third of the necessary emissions reductions for 2030 are backed by credible plans, the UK is off track for its net zero targets, according to the CCC.
The body also attributes policy rollbacks as contributing factors that have exacerbated the gap.
Somewhat unsurprisingly, one of the key sectors lagging behind include energy, where offshore wind installations need to triple and solar installations quintuple by 2030, the report says.
GE Vernova, made up of three divisions – power, wind, and electrification – generates more than 30% of the UK’s electricity and operates the country’s only large-scale grid manufacturing facility in Stafford.
Craig Jones, GE Vernova’s Executive Director of Energy Transition, said: “This year’s report from the Climate Change Committee reminds us of a stark reality: the UK is not on track to meet its 2030 and 2050 targets.
“Having begun this journey in 1990, we are just over halfway and emissions have been cut by more than half but the mountain is getting steeper.
“We welcome the committee's recommendations including accelerating the pace of clean technology deployment, removing planning barriers and boosting skills.
“There is no time to waste.”
Along with energy, transport also needs rapid progress, the CCC says. It advises that EV market share needs to jump from 16.5% to nearly 100%.
Decarbonising buildings, industry and agriculture are also significantly contributing to the UK’s overall struggle, with a call for urgent, comprehensive policy actions to correct the course and achieve the net zero goal.
As well as this, the report highlights streams of confusing messaging for muddying the UK’s net zero progress. It blames the damage done by the previous government’s policy rollbacks for increasing the gap between the UK’s plans and its targets.
To mitigate the damage done, the Committee urges the new government to address this with a clear commitment to the net zero transition, backed with rapid policy action and a sharp-eyed focus on removing barriers and hopes it will take the opportunity at COP29 re-establish UK leadership on the global climate stage.
David Hawkes, Interim Associate Director of Policy at the Institution of Civil Engineers, added: “Delays, reversals and inconsistent plans have hindered the UK’s decarbonisation progress.
"Despite this, the UK has reduced emissions by more than half. But with the roll out of many low-carbon technologies behind schedule, the new government is going to have to act fast to meet the 2030 target.
“The focus must shift to supporting public behaviour changes and adapting the UK’s existing infrastructure for climate change.
“Two key things the government could do are, address barriers to installing heat pumps and buying electric cars, and make the Adaptation Reporting Power from the UK Climate Change Act mandatory. Long-term, consistent plans, backed up by sensible policies are key to reaching net zero.
"Energy, transport, devolution and planning reform were key themes in the King's Speech. That was encouraging but now the focus needs to be on picking up the pace to meet the UK's economic, social and environmental goals.”
CCC’s recommendations for a net zero future
Constructively building up off the back of its criticism, the CCC outlines 10 key ways the UK can claw back after making insufficient progress.
- Make electricity cheaper
- Reverse recent policy rollbacks
- Remove planning barriers for heat pumps, EV charge points and onshore wind
- Introduce a comprehensive programme for decarbonisation of public sector buildings
- Effectively design and implement the upcoming renewable energy CfD auctions
- Accelerate electrification of industrial heat
- Ramp up tree planting and peatland restoration
- Finalise business models for large-scale deployment of engineered removals
- Publish a strategy to support skills
- Strengthen NAP3
Addressing the CCC’s recommendations and the UK’s need to improve to ensure its upcoming goals are met, the Committees Interim Chair Professor Piers Forster said: “The country’s 2030 emissions reduction target is at risk.
“The new government has an opportunity to course-correct, but it will need to be done as a matter of urgency to make up for lost time. They are off to a good start. Action needs to extend beyond electricity, with rapid progress needed on electric cars, heat pumps and tree planting.
“The transition to Net Zero can deliver investment, lower bills, and energy security. It will help the UK keep its place on the world stage. It is a way for this Government to serve both the people of today and the people of tomorrow.”
