U.S. Chamber highlights obstacles to green energy projects

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday that 'green tape' is getting in the way of the development of green U.S. energy projects while the U.S. economy continues to sag.



The organization that represents over 3 million businesses and organizations called on less opposition from green groups and NIMBY (not in my backyard) protesters.



The U.S. Chamber highlighted Cape Wind, the country's first proposed offshore wind farm planned for Nantucket Sound, Massachusetts, as one project that can't get off the ground because of opposition by activist groups. At peak generation, Cape Wind would generate 420 megawatts of renewable electricity