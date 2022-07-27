Top 10 challenges with corporate net zero transformation

Engie Impact's 2021 Net Zero Corporate Readiness Survey shows businesses upbeat about their sustainability programs but underinvesting in the enablers of Net Zero transformation. It surveyed 400 business leaders across 23 countries, representing companies with more than $1bn in revenues or more than 10,000 employees, just weeks before the COP26 conference.

The research found a stark contrast: while companies are optimistic about their ability to decarbonise, the managerial and operational fundamentals necessary to enable the Net Zero transformation are not yet in place. Here are 10 key challenges.