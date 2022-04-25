Top 10 countries for carbon dioxide emissions

The top 10 countries account for 62% of global carbon emissions and 49% of methane emissions, according to new McKinsey research.

It found capital spending on physical assets for energy and land-use systems in the net-zero transition between 2021-2050 would amount to about $275trn, or $9.2trn per year on average, an annual increase of as much as $3.5trn from today.

Mckinsey forecasts the energy transition could result in a net gain of 15mn jobs, creating about 200mn jobs by 2050, in the context of a loss of about 185mn direct and indirect jobs. Poorer countries and those reliant on fossil fuels are most exposed to the shifts in a net-zero transition, although they have growth prospects as well.

Government and business need to act together with singular unity, resolve, and ingenuity, and extend their planning and investment horizons, the report finds.

Here are the top 10 countries by carbon emissions.