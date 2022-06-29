Top 10 energy investment trends in 2022

The IEA has published an extensive 227-page World Energy Investment report which outlines the challenges facing the industry across all sectors.

High fuel prices, inflationary pressures and supply chain bottlenecks, the urgent need to accelerate the energy sector’s transformation to net zero, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine are creating a potent mix of pressures and incentives for energy investors.

Amid all the uncertainty, some important features of the new investment landscape are already visible, including the energy security lens through which many investments are now viewed, widespread cost pressures, the major boost in revenues that high fuel prices are bringing to traditional suppliers, and burgeoning expectations in many countries that investments will be aligned with solutions to the climate crisis. Here are 10 key findings in the report.