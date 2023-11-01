Top 10: Renewable Energy Companies in the USA

The Southern Company is a leading producer of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, founded a century ago after James Mitchell was inspired by the hydro potential of Alabama’s rivers. The company is working towards a plethora of sustainability goals including 50% light-duty fleet by 2030, investing US$225m by 2025 to advance racial equity and social justice and achieve 50% GHG emissions reduction by 2030 (relative to 2007 levels) — in 2022, the company had already achieved 46% reduction.

“For our company, sustainability means effectively engaging with a broad range of stakeholders to develop strategic solutions that will enable our transition to a new energy economy,” says Chris Womack, CEO and president.

“Our sustainability pillars reflect the work that we are doing across the company and in our communities to create long-term value.”

