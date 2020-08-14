Video
Christian Buchel - The Smart Grid Revolution

By IIEA
August 14, 2020
In the first presentation of the 2020 ESB/IIEA lecture series, entitled REthink Energy, Mr Buchel discusses the important role of European system operators in accelerating the smart grid revolution. This transformation will ensure the reliability and security of Europe’s electricity supply to consumers and enable the digitalisation, decentralisation and decarbonisation of the electricity grid. Mr Buchel outlines the ways that the E.DSO has taken a prominent role in guiding EU research and innovation to support smart grid development for a sustainable energy system.

