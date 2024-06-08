DNV and the Dynamic Landscape of Wind Turbine Development

“Through the development of industry service documents such as service specifications, standards and recommended practices, DNV is actively engaged in driving the renewable energy sector forward.

“This update underscores our commitment to driving innovation and quality within the wind energy sector. By prioritising reliability and safety, we aim to bolster industry confidence and propel the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions."

How DNV is accelerating renewable energy progress

DNV is accelerating the progress of renewable energy by setting high standards, fostering collaboration, educating stakeholders, driving innovation and aligning with global standards.

These efforts ensure that renewable energy systems are more reliable, efficient and widely adopted, supporting the global transition to sustainable energy.

In short, DNV is propelling the renewable energy landscape, particularly through the wind sector, by the following means:

Setting standards: Including through updated rotor blade standards and a focus on reliability to ensure long-term performance

Including through updated rotor blade standards and a focus on reliability to ensure long-term performance Collaborative efforts: Through joint industry projects which involve engaging stakeholders and other leading companies to ensure comprehensive guidelines.

Through joint industry projects which involve engaging stakeholders and other leading companies to ensure comprehensive guidelines. Enabling education and knowledge sharing: Hosting seminars and workshops that educate developers, owners and operators about new standards and best practices

Hosting seminars and workshops that educate developers, owners and operators about new standards and best practices Driving innovation: Thanks to investment in R&D, new technologies and methods, renewable energy systems are improved

Thanks to investment in R&D, new technologies and methods, renewable energy systems are improved Aligning global standards: Enabled through international collaboration and streamlined certification standards, simplifying the process for all parties.

“Not all wind turbine blades are created equal,” adds Christopher Harrison, Principal Engineer and Service Line Leader for Component Certification, Energy Systems at DNV.

“Different design assumptions and methods, along with varying performance during validation tests, can result in differing blade performance over their lifespan. As stakeholders in the wind energy sector, it's crucial to understand and mitigate these risks."

How is DNV shaping the dynamic landscape of wind turbine development through regulation?

DNV collated 26 leading companies across the wind turbine sector to contribute to its refinement and review of turbine standards.