Energy Impact Partners invest £30m to expand myenergi

Founded in 2016, myenergi is on a mission to pioneer a simple transition to renewable energy. The UK-based energy company works to remove the barriers to a greener future, including the technological, behavioural and financial challenges relating to fast adoption of smart energy products.

“As we transition to a net zero future, it’s vital for consumers to be given easy and convenient ways to make the shift away from fossil fuels towards clean, green, renewable energy,” believes Jordan Brompton, Co-Founder of myenergi.

The company manufactures a range of ‘eco-smart’ home energy technologies, including the market-leading solar-compatible zappi electric vehicle charge point, the eddi power diverter, and the libbi smart home battery.





Financing the energy transition

The smart home energy technology manufacturer is recognised as one of the fastest growing energy companies and one of the UK’s top fastest growing private companies, with average annual growth of more than 125% for the past three years.

Collaborative strategic investment firm Energy Impact Partners (EIP) is funding further development and internationalisation of myenergi through investment of £30m. This follows on from the £30m debt finance myenergi secured from HSBC earlier this year to further fuel its expansion.

The global firm is focussed on investing in the energy transition, supporting companies around the globe which are working to define the future of energy — including myenergi.





“We are delighted to have found an investor in EIP that truly understands our purpose, mission, vision and values,” shares Lee Sutton, Co-Founder of myenergi.

“With the team’s extensive support, we will be able to further expand the products and services offered within our home energy ecosystem, making our solutions available to even more consumers worldwide. The investment will help to deliver our next generation of product development and innovation, including our planned growth in grid services – such as demand side response, allowing us to better support our customers in undertaking their own home energy transition. We will also be investing in service excellence to ensure that our customers benefit from the best frontline support.”





As part of the equity investment, Nazo Moosa, Managing Partner, EIP Europe, will join the myenergi board alongside Sir Terry Leahy, former CEO of Tesco and Peter Richardson, former COO of Dyson.





“Transportation is responsible for nearly a quarter of the global energy related CO2 and road transport makes up the lion’s share of it. EIP targets the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions,” Nazo Moosa, Managing Partner, EIP Europe says. “We are proud to back Lee and Jordan who have built a truly unique company in the climate sector that is both growing rapidly and is profitable.

“Zappi is already one of the leading charger brands in the UK and Ireland and with the success of its libbi energy storage product, we believe myenergi is in pole position to become the leading Home Energy Management provider.”





“We are really excited by the investment from EIP, which will help to bring our eco-smart products into more households, enabling our customers to monitor, manage and maximise their home energy, as well as reducing their emissions, streamlining their energy bills and ultimately empowering them to become more energy independent,” Brompton says.

*********************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.